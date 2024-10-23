Sports

India Vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma And Co Practice Hard In Pune Ahead Of 2nd Test - In Pics

Indian players practiced hard ahead of the second Test match against New Zealand where they will aim to bounce back after a defeat in the opening game of the series in Bengaluru. The duo of captain Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir need to avoid defat to ensure India's 12-year-old record of not losing a Test series at home. With Shubman Gill fit, one of KL Rahul or centurion of last match sarfaraz Khan will have to make way.