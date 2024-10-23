Sports

India Vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma And Co Practice Hard In Pune Ahead Of 2nd Test - In Pics

Indian players practiced hard ahead of the second Test match against New Zealand where they will aim to bounce back after a defeat in the opening game of the series in Bengaluru. The duo of captain Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir need to avoid defat to ensure India's 12-year-old record of not losing a Test series at home. With Shubman Gill fit, one of KL Rahul or centurion of last match sarfaraz Khan will have to make way.

NZ vs IND 2nd test: Ind training
IND vs NZ 2nd test: Ind training | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

India's Ravindra Jadeja, left, share a light moment with India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, centre, and India's Virat Kohli during a training session ahead of their second test cricket match against New Zealand at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.

IND vs NZ 2nd test: Ind training
NZ vs IND 2nd test: Ind training | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, left, speaks with India's Shubman Gill during a training session ahead of their second test cricket match against New Zealand at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.

IND vs NZ India practice
IND vs NZ India practice | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India's Sarfaraz Khan, right, along with India's Dhruv Jurel, centre, and India's Virat Kohli, left, attend a training session ahead of their second test cricket match against New Zealand at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.

NZ vs IND 2nd test: Ind training
IND vs NZ 2nd test: Ind training | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, left, share a light moment with India's Virat Kohli during a training session ahead of their second test cricket match against New Zealand at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.

IND vs NZ 2nd test: Ind training
NZ vs IND 2nd test: Ind training | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India's Virat Kohli bats during a training session ahead of their second test cricket match against New Zealand at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.

Sarfaraz Khan
IND vs NZ 2nd test: New Zealand training | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
India's Sarfaraz Khan during a training session ahead of the second Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.

IND vs NZ 2nd test: New Zealand training
IND vs NZ 2nd test: New Zealand training | Photo: PTI Photo/Kunal Patil
India players during a practice session ahead of the second Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Shubman Gill
IND vs NZ New Zealand practice | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India's Shubman Gill attends a training session ahead of their second test cricket match against New Zealand at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.

IND vs NZ New Zealand practice
IND vs NZ New Zealand practice | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India's bowling coach Morne Morkel, left, inspects the pitch during a training session ahead of their second test cricket match against New Zealand at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.

Rohit Sharma
IND vs NZ New Zealand practice | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
India's Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the second Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

