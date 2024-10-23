National

Jharkhand Election: BJP vs JMM Posters Spark Billboards War in Ranchi

As Jharkhand gears up for next month's Assembly elections, the battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is playing out not just in rallies but on billboards as well. Ranchi is witnessing a war of posters featuring accusations from both sides. The JMM's hoardings, while criticising the BJP-led central government, demand the return of what they claim is due to the state. The JMM posters came in response to the BJP’s hoardings, which criticised state government schemes and promised to bring change to Jharkhand. Mushtaq Alam, the Ranchi district president of the JMM, said, “We can work better for our people if we get this amount (Rs 1,36,000 crore).” BJP spokesperson Pradeep Sinha said, "We challenge the JMM to clarify whether the due amount is from the last 10 years or from previous UPA governments. What did Shibu Soren do to recover the amount? I would ask the JMM to provide a breakdown of the amount.”