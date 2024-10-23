India Vs Germany Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Bilateral Series Match 2

India will try to bounce back and draw the bilateral test series against Germany when the two teams meet again in the second match in New Delhi. (More Hockey News)
On Wednesday, India lost the first match 2-0 with Henrik Mertgens (4th minute) and skipper Lukas Windfeder (30th minute) scoring for Germany. Germany thus took a 1-0 lead and a draw or a win would suffice for them to win the series. For India, a win is the only way to tie the series 1-1.
India wasted a lot of chances in the first match and yet could not open their account. Harmanpreet Singh and co would want a better outing in the second match.
India Squad
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera.
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Sanjay, Sumit, Nilam Sanjeep Xess.
Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Vishnu Kant Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Rajinder Singh.
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilananda Lakra.
India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series: Schedule And Results
Match 1, October 23 at 3pm IST: India 0-2 Germany
Match 2, October 24 at 3pm IST: India vs Germany
Here is how you can live stream and watch the second India vs Germany hockey match on TV.
India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series Match 2: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the second match between India and Germany be played?
The second India vs Germany match will be played at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on October 24, 2024 from 3pm IST.
Where will the second match between India and Germany be telecast and live streamed?
The second India vs Germany match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. The game will be broadcast on the DD Sports TV channel in India.