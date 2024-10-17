Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?

Even though Nayar didn’t love Ctrl, he isn’t dismissive of it because his own mother was spooked by the film. “The concept felt a little dated to me, but that’s probably because I’d seen Black Mirror almost a decade ago. So, maybe you and I are not the audience for Ctrl,” he says. “On the other hand, my mother is now seeing her Alexa device in a totally new light.” Bedi, who acted in Thank You For Coming (2022) and Trial By Fire (2023), concedes that while most films capture some nuances of the influencer world, there’s some pigeonholing. “Not everything comes from a performative place, it’s what makes us relatable.” She adds how social media has disrupted the hegemony of celebrityhood, but it’s still seen as a non-serious profession, which contributes to its distasteful depictions. Kapoor echoes Bedi’s statement, explaining how each time she meets a prospective client who isn’t clued into social media, she has to do this ‘dance’ of explaining her journey into the creator economy. “I feel everyone views it a bit negatively—there’s a presumption that little work goes into it. It doesn’t need much thinking or strategising. As if my whole journey is a result of some accidental fame.”