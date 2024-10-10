‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World

Consider Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023), which revolves around a trio: Imaad (Chaturvedi), a Tinder addict representing everything Gen Z is supposedly trying to avoid through hookup culture; Ahana (Ananya Pandey), who obsessively posts pictures and stalks her ex on Instagram; and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), an Internet troll who isn’t happy with himself. Imaad is a stand-up comic whose sets revolve around clichéd topics like “situationships” and “influencers”—something that only non-Gen Zers would find funny. Ahana, heartbroken and scrolling through her ex’s feed, starts working out with Neil, who’s a personal trainer, to get “hotter” and post more thirst traps online. Neil, tangled in a messy situationship with an influencer, takes things further by hacking into his ex’s account and exposing her “real” story online. By the end, they all come to the convenient realisaton that their phones have made them addicts. For a film that drags on, the message boils down to: Gen Z kho gaye kahan? Apne phone mein.