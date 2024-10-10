Art & Entertainment

‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World

Gen Z is more than a punchline: Recent media reduces a generation to shallow stereotypes while dodging the deeper issues of modern life.

Stills from Call Me Bae and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Stills from Call Me Bae and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Photo: IMDb
info_icon

When you think of Gen Z, what comes to your mind? Rebellious? Impulsive? Weird slangs? Phone addicts? Lazy? You’re not entirely wrong, but it’s important to clarify that Zoomers, born roughly between 1996 and 2012, are more than these labels. Think about it: what sources have been used to create these assumptions?

The latest Indian show milking such stereotypes is Call Me Bae (2024). It centers around Bella aka Bae (Ananya Panday), who never forgets to say her daily affirmations, “I’m Bae, I’m here to slay, seize the day.” She embraces the “delulu is the solulu” mantra, believing that everything will work out—whether it’s landing a job without a college degree, securing a house in Mumbai as a “single woman working in media,” or breaking a #MeToo story about a business tycoon entering politics. These self-assurances combined with delusional thinking, reflect Gen Z’s approach to manifesting near-impossible goals—a mindset that has become viral online. But the constant barrage of these references makes it painfully obvious that the creators designed the show to be chopped up into ‘relatable’ reels and shorts.

A still from Call Me Bae
A still from Call Me Bae Photo: IMDb
info_icon

The constant judgment from the previous generations hangs over these moments, making it clear that the show misunderstands why positive declarations and delusional thinking resonate with Gen Z in the first place. Most of the Zoomers graduated during the pandemic and are just starting their careers. On top of that, they are dealing with climate anxiety, inflation, and the threat of an impending recession. As Fortune magazine put it, rather than climbing the corporate ladder, Gen Z is turning to practices like “3-6-9 method—a numerology based rendition of the law of attraction where you write down motivational phrases 3 times in the morning, 6 times in the afternoon and 9 times at night—using positive thinking and visualisation to combat late-stage capitalism.

Ananya Panday In A Still From ‘Call Me Bae’ - Instagram
‘Call Me Bae’: Ananya Panday Realises Her Most Valuable Assets Aren’t Her Diamonds, But Her Street Smarts And Style

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The show just touches on serious topics like gambling, kleptomania, and the complexities of a mother-daughter bond. Its scenes, intended to be viral clips, didn’t take off because the show’s surface-level treatment reveals its true intent. If the show’s dialogues didn’t get them the viral oomph they were looking for, they went on to include moments that were already viral—like the recreation of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding entry or Poo-inspired references from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) to rate kids’ costumes. There’s even a nod to Siddhant Chaturvedi’s “Jahan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai” and a cameo from Insta-famous Orry.

Ultimately, Call Me Bae uses reels and shorts to bait Gen Z into watching. But by focusing solely on Internet fame, they’re reducing Gen Z to a dumbed-down audience and giving us even dumber characters with flimsy storylines. While such works use Gen Z tropes and language to push the plot forward, they often sacrifice the depth needed to tackle important themes like infidelity, the lust for instant success, and social media addiction.

Call Me Bae poster
Call Me Bae poster Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Consider Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023), which revolves around a trio: Imaad (Chaturvedi), a Tinder addict representing everything Gen Z is supposedly trying to avoid through hookup culture; Ahana (Ananya Pandey), who obsessively posts pictures and stalks her ex on Instagram; and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), an Internet troll who isn’t happy with himself. Imaad is a stand-up comic whose sets revolve around clichéd topics like “situationships” and “influencers”—something that only non-Gen Zers would find funny. Ahana, heartbroken and scrolling through her ex’s feed, starts working out with Neil, who’s a personal trainer, to get “hotter” and post more thirst traps online. Neil, tangled in a messy situationship with an influencer, takes things further by hacking into his ex’s account and exposing her “real” story online. By the end, they all come to the convenient realisaton that their phones have made them addicts. For a film that drags on, the message boils down to: Gen Z kho gaye kahan? Apne phone mein.

A still from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
A still from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Photo: IMDb
info_icon

The movie cautiously labels the three as Gen Z—establishing their ages as 25-26. But is Ahana’s addiction to posting online for validation and Neil’s internet trolling limited to one generation? Not really. As for Imaad, Gen Z isn’t as addicted to dating apps as the film suggests. The Print reported, “They (Gen-Z) are now finding peace in abstinence and love on matrimonial sites. All our mothers are practically doing a victory dance—looks like we are warming up to the vintage vibe of arranged dating, if not marriage.”

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ - null
‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’: 4 Significant Social Causes Highlighted In Adarsh Gourav-Ananya Panday-Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Film

BY Prateek Sur

Recently, to keep users on Bumble, the popular dating app where women make the first move, the company launched an ad campaign with billboards stating, “A vow of celibacy is not the answer.” The campaign faced heavy criticism for its asexuality-ignorant tone and for dismissing women’s choices. Bumble later apologised, explaining that the campaign was meant to address the frustrations surrounding modern dating.

Take all the digs you want at Gen Z slangs (or not understanding it), but here’s the thing: Gen Z is opening up important conversations, whether it’s about moving away from dating apps or questioning capitalism. Sure, movies like these don’t need to reflect all of that, but enough with using zoomers as a way to entertain the very masses that created these identities for them. Gen Z may just be the mirror that allows other generations to see themselves, as they are a product of the systems and problems created long before they were born.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's T20 WC Group B: When, Where To Watch BAN-W Vs RSA-W Match
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match
  3. ENG Vs PAK 1st Test Day 4: Rampant Root And Triple-centurion Brook Star As England Dominate Pakistan
  4. ENG Vs PAK 1st Test: 'Cool' England Records Would Mean More With A Win, Says Joe Root
  5. BAN-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 WC 2024: Karishma Ramharack Stars As West Indies Beat Bangladesh By 8 Wickets
Football News
  1. Gareth Southgate Not Planning On Swift Return To Management
  2. Manchester City 2-0 Barcelona, Women's Champions League: Cityzens Have Taken A 'Step Forward' With Win
  3. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Incredible' King Of Clay
  4. Manchester United Defender Noussair Mazraoui Sidelined After Undergoing Heart Surgery
  5. Women's Super League Matchday 3 Predictions: Chelsea Take On Arsenal In London Derby
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 22-Time Grand Slam Champion To Hang Up His Boots After Davis Cup Finals
  2. Roger Federer Hails 'Incredible' Nadal After Retirement Call: 'I Hoped This Day Would Never Come'
  3. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Incredible' King Of Clay
  4. Wuhan Open 2024: Coco Gauff Reels Off Eighth Straight Win To Reach Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
  5. Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner Downs Daniil Medvedev To Reach Semi-final
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Tata Family: Past, Present And Future
  2. Outlook's Ubeer Naqushbandi Speaks with National Conference's Vice President Omar Abdullah
  3. Cong Holds Review Meeting On Haryana; Will Form Fact-Finding Committee Over 'Unexpected Results'
  4. Raavan's Legacy in Mandore: Rajasthan's Revered Son-in-Law
  5. Ratan Tata Death: Last Rites Performed With Full State Honours For Emeritus Tata
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  2. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  3. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  4. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  5. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
US News
  1. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  2. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  3. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  4. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  5. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
World News
  1. Two UN Peacekeepers Injured As Israeli Forces Target UNIFIL Headquarters In Lebanon | Details
  2. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  3. Nobel Prize 2024 In Literature Awarded To South Korea's Han Kang ' For Her Intense Poetic Prose'
  4. Wildlife Populations Drop By 73% As Ecosystems Near Collapse, Report Finds
  5. New Peace Plan For Myanmar, South China Sea Tensions And More | What's On Agenda For ASEAN Summit 2024
Latest Stories
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Joe Root Becomes Only The Third Batter To Achieve This Feat - Check Stunning Stats
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Brook Sets Record In Pakistan With Maiden Double Ton – Check Stats
  3. 'Visionary Leader And Compassionate Soul:' India Reacts To Ratan Tata's Death
  4. Ratan Tata: A Portrait Of Innovation
  5. Ratan Tata Death: Last Rites Performed With Full State Honours For Emeritus Tata
  6. Ratan Tata (1937-2024): A Legacy Of Visionary Leadership And Unmatched Philanthropy
  7. Ratan Tata: Tendulkar, Neeraj Chopra Pay Tribute As Sporting World Mourns Passing Of Veteran Industrialist
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs