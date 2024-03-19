‘Call Me Bae’: Ananya Panday Realises Her Most Valuable Assets Aren’t Her Diamonds, But Her Street Smarts And Style

As per the storyline of the series, the story revolves around Ananya Panday’s character (Bae), who is downsized from an heiress to just about a regular hustler. Soon, Bae discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Even though she is bloody broke, she refuses to be broken in her spirit. Soon, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self. Will she be able to survive? Will she be able to reclaim her status as an heiress? Or will she end up being just a regular loser trying to find their way in life? Well, ‘Call Me Bae’ would answer all these.