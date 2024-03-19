‘Call Me Bae’: Ananya Panday Realises Her Most Valuable Assets Aren’t Her Diamonds, But Her Street Smarts And Style

Amazon Prime Video has announced its new slate of releases for the upcoming months. The slate has some of the biggest names that have been in the making the past few months or are about to start filming soon. One of the most popular series’ that’s set to be release later this is year is Ananya Panday’s ‘Call Me Bae’.
As per the storyline of the series, the story revolves around Ananya Panday’s character (Bae), who is downsized from an heiress to just about a regular hustler. Soon, Bae discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Even though she is bloody broke, she refuses to be broken in her spirit. Soon, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self. Will she be able to survive? Will she be able to reclaim her status as an heiress? Or will she end up being just a regular loser trying to find their way in life? Well, ‘Call Me Bae’ would answer all these.
Directed by Collin D’Cunha with Ishita Moitra as the show creator, ‘Call Me Bae’ has been produced by Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The show has been written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair. Besides Ananya Panday, ‘Call Me Bae’ also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, Mini Mathur and many others. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra will act as executive producers for the show.
When they began filming a short video announcing ‘Call Me Bae’ had been released on social media, and that had taken everyone by craze. Now with this announcement, fans are surely going to go crazy. The release date of ‘Call Me Bae’ hasn’t been revealed as of yet, but it’s assumed to be out soon on Amazon Prime Video.
Are you excited for ‘Call Me Bae’? Share your thoughts with us.