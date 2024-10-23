Hukou & Caste Reservation: The Future Of Socioeconomic Policy Reform

Reading about Hukou in China poignantly and unpleasantly reminds of this antiquated system in India, raising the question as to why such a system would exist in China as well, which I viewed as much more progressive than India, especially in socioeconomic matters. It seems that China, just as India, still places emphasis on family origins that lack relevance to presently-existing socioeconomic need. A rural Chinese family seeking urban opportunities should not be discriminated against just as a poor Hindu or "forward" caste Indian should not be impeded from advancing out of his/her reality, both for family origins they have no control over and which certainly do not bring them societal favor. Now what still reinforces my previous perception of China as more progressive than India is that the autocratic CCP is reforming its policies whereas India fails to reform any of its policies, rather imposing even more reservations, due to its populist, identitarian democracy that lacks ideological development.