With just 15 days left until the US Presidential Election 2024, the campaigns are in high gear as candidates, especially Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican candidate and former US President Donald Trump, seek to solidify their support among voters.
Early voting has begun in several states across the US. The voters there can cast their votes either in person or via email. As early voting continues, the candidates are focused on maximizing turnout and navigating the complexities of a divided electorate. Kamala Harris’ campaign has urged voters to utilize early voting aggressively as a strategy to help bank votes ahead of Election Day. On the other hand, while Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump has been critical of early voting, his campaign and party have also pushed voters to cast early ballots.
The 2024 US Presidential Elections, which will be the 60th quadrennial elections, is scheduled for November 5.
2024 US Presidential Election | Key Highlights
Former President Barack Obama endorses Kamala Harris
Former US President Barack Obama officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency at a campaign event in Las Vegas. In his remarks, Obama praised Harris’s commitment to American values and her extensive experience in public service.
"America is ready to turn the page… We are ready for President Kamala Harris," he declared while addressing a rally.
"This is a leader who has spent her entire life fighting on behalf of people who need a champion, somebody who believes in the values that built this country and she is as prepared for the job as any nominee for the president has ever been. In the White House, she will have an outstanding partner, Governor Tim Waltz,” he praised Harris.
Obama emphasized that this election represents an opportunity to choose a new generation of leaders and urged people to vote.
Obama criticises Donald Trump
Obama also took a strong stance against former President Donald Trump, addressing the challenges many Americans face, including rising prices and social division.
"We know this election is going to be tight… a lot of Americans are still struggling. The disruptions from the pandemic caused price rises and that put a strain on family budgets,” he said.
He expressed disbelief that voters might consider Trump a viable alternative for change and said "What I cannot understand is why anybody would think that Donald Trump will shake things up in a way that is good for people."
Obama said that Trump is just a "78-year-old billionaire" who prioritizes his own interests over those of ordinary Americans. “He is constantly complaining, and when he is not complaining, he is trying to sell you stuff...He is trying to sell you a Trump Bible…," Obama said.
Obama further criticized Donald Trump’s saying that his strategy is to convince Americans that the country is deeply divided. Asserting his claim, he said, "Most of all, Donald Trump wants you to think that this country is hopelessly divided between us and them and between real Americans who obviously support him and anybody who doesn't because having people divided, angry, resentful and full of grievance, boosts his chances of being elected and that's why he does it."
Harris and Trump close to tie in swing states
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are in a highly competitive race with recent polling indicating that they are nearly tied in key battleground states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.
Early voting has already begun, with many voters opting for mail-in ballots or in-person voting as the candidates ramp up their campaigns. The results of the upcoming elections are likely to be decided by the voters in key swing states where both parties have strong support.
During a get-out-the-vote event in Detroit on Saturday, Harris rallied supporters alongside rapper Lizzo, who stressed the importance of voting in a state where election margins can be razor-thin. "This is the swing state of all swing states, so every single last vote here counts," Lizzo emphasized.
Trump calls Harris a ‘s--- vice president’, Harris responds
Donald Trump has intensified his attacks on Harris during his campaign events. At a rally in Pennsylvania, he described her as "further to the left" than other prominent Democrats, such as Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. He went so far as to call her a "s--- vice president."
"Bernie is radical left, and this one, Kamala, is further left. And then, so you have to tell Kamala Harris that you’ve had enough, that you just can’t take it anymore. We can’t stand you. You’re a s--- vice president," Trump said while addressing the crowd at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
Harris, campaigning in Atlanta, responded to Trump’s comments by questioning his ability to fulfill presidential responsibilities. "He tends to go off script and ramble and generally for the life of him cannot finish a thought. And he has called it the weave. But I think we here call it nonsense," she said.
"He’s becoming increasingly unstable and unhinged. The American people are seeing it, and witnessing it in real time. The American people deserve better than someone who seems to be unstable," Harris had said earlier in Detroit.