Bangladesh will be looking to set a big target for the visitors on Wednesday, the third day of the first Test match against South Africa at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. (Day 2 Highlights | More Cricket News)
Opting to bat first, the hosts were bundled out for 106 runs in the first innings. South Africa, in response, made 308 thanks to Kyle Verreynne's ton and Wiaan Mulder's gritty half-century.
The hosts started batting again on the second day and lost three early wickets but Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudul Hasan Joy have managed to stitch a partnership for the fourth wicket.
But Bangladesh are still trailing by 101 runs and South Africa are in search of seven more wickets to finish the match as early as possible. Day 3 will be very crucial for both teams.
Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Weather Forecast
Some clouds and a soaking shower may interfere with the game during the morning session. A thunderstorm is expected during the evening and clouds may affect the play again.
Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 3: Hourly Weather
Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Playing XIs
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Tony De Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Dane Piedt
Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam and Hasan Mahmud
Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Live Streaming
The BAN vs RSA Test series is being live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. The Test matches are available to watch on TV. Check all the streaming details here.