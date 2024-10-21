Dato Wira Louis Ng Chun Hau Leads Public Gold’s RM20 Million Investment To Install Gold ATMs In Kazakhstan

In a bold expansion of its international presence, Public Gold Group, under the leadership of Dato Wira Louis Ng Chun Hau, is setting its sights on Kazakhstan with a planned RM20 million investment to introduce Gold ATMs in the country. This strategic move aims to bring cutting-edge innovation to the region, allowing consumers easy access to physical gold through automated teller machines, as Public Gold continues its mission to expand the accessibility of gold ownership globally.
Dato Wira Louis Ng Chun Hau, the visionary founder of Public Gold, has consistently demonstrated his dedication to promoting gold as a reliable and secure investment vehicle. With this latest initiative, Public Gold intends to install gold-dispensing ATMs at several key locations in Kazakhstan, offering a quick and convenient way for locals and tourists to purchase physical gold in small quantities. This move follows Public Gold's successful ventures in other international markets, reinforcing its status as a trusted name in the global gold industry.
"We are excited about the opportunity to bring gold closer to the people of Kazakhstan, where demand for physical gold has been steadily growing," said Dato Wira Louis Ng Chun Hau. "By leveraging innovative technology like Gold ATMs, we can offer a simple, secure, and immediate way for individuals to invest in and hold physical gold, further enhancing financial security."
The RM20 million investment includes not only the installation of these gold ATMs but also long-term infrastructure support, training, and marketing efforts to educate the public on the benefits of gold investment. Public Gold plans to roll out the first batch of Gold ATMs in prominent shopping malls and public areas across Kazakhstan’s largest cities, with the potential to expand across the Central Asia region.
Founded by Dato Wira Louis Ng Chun Hau, Public Gold has garnered a reputation for its transparent and customer-centric approach to gold trading, making it a go-to choice for both seasoned investors and newcomers alike. With over a decade of expertise in the gold industry, Public Gold continues to be a driving force in making gold more accessible, particularly through digital platforms and innovative services like its Gold ATMs.
About Public Gold Group
Public Gold Group is a leading precious metals company offering a comprehensive range of gold and silver products for investment and collection. The company’s transparent pricing, buy-back guarantee, and commitment to customer satisfaction have solidified its position as a trusted name in the industry. With a growing global presence, Public Gold aims to empower individuals with easy and secure access to gold ownership.
