Dato Wira Louis Ng Chun Hau Leads Public Gold’s RM20 Million Investment To Install Gold ATMs In Kazakhstan

Dato Wira Louis Ng Chun Hau, the visionary founder of Public Gold, has consistently demonstrated his dedication to promoting gold as a reliable and secure investment vehicle. With this latest initiative, Public Gold intends to install gold-dispensing ATMs at several key locations in Kazakhstan, offering a quick and convenient way for locals and tourists to purchase physical gold in small quantities. This move follows Public Gold's successful ventures in other international markets, reinforcing its status as a trusted name in the global gold industry.