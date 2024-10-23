Cyclone Dana: Evacuation In Odisha And Bengal, Coast Guard On High Alert; Schools Closed | Top Points

IMD predictions- According to IMD DG Mrutunjay Mohapatra, the entire eastern coast from Puri in Odisha and Sagar Island West Bengal coast is likely to be impacted by the impending cyclone Dana. According to Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, multipurpose Cyclone Shelters, Flood Shelters and other buildings have been identified to shelter the vulnerable population. Essential arrangements have been made for the provision of food, drinking water, lighting, sanitation and health facilities to the people to be evacuated to such shelters,