Cyclone Dana To Make Landfall In Odisha, West Bengal; IMD Predicts Severe Weather This Week

“Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coasts have been put on pre-cyclone watch. The maximum impact is likely to be on Odisha and West Bengal coasts. In Odisha, heavy rains are likely to begin on October 23 evening. On October 24 and 25, there will be heavy to very heavy (7-20 cm) and extremely heavy (over 20 cm) rainfall over Odisha and coastal West Bengal. Some places can record over 30 cm rainfall also. On the 24th, the maximum wind speed can go up to 100-120 kmph as ‘severe cyclone’. I am not expecting its intensification to a very severe cyclone yet,” IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told a local news channel.