Cyclone Dana To Make Landfall In Odisha, West Bengal; IMD Predicts Severe Weather This Week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning that a cyclonic storm, Dana, is developing over the Bay of Bengal. It is expected to cross the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island on the night of October 24 and early morning of October 25.
The IMD said that an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Andaman Sea had strengthened into a low-pressure system over the East Central Bay of Bengal and adjacent north Andaman Sea.
The weather department has raised a pre-cyclone watch for the Odisha and West Bengal coasts, with heavy rainfall anticipated to commence in Odisha by the evening of October 23. On October 24 and 25, rainfall could reach between 7 to 20 cm, with some areas potentially experiencing over 30 cm. Wind speeds on October 24 are projected to peak at 100-120 km/h, classifying it as a severe cyclone.
The statement released by the IMD read: “A low pressure area is very likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-north-westwards and intensify into a depression by October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over east-central Bay of Bengal.”
“Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coasts have been put on pre-cyclone watch. The maximum impact is likely to be on Odisha and West Bengal coasts. In Odisha, heavy rains are likely to begin on October 23 evening. On October 24 and 25, there will be heavy to very heavy (7-20 cm) and extremely heavy (over 20 cm) rainfall over Odisha and coastal West Bengal. Some places can record over 30 cm rainfall also. On the 24th, the maximum wind speed can go up to 100-120 kmph as ‘severe cyclone’. I am not expecting its intensification to a very severe cyclone yet,” IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told a local news channel.
Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja held a review conference with top officials of the state to ensure adequate preparedness ahead of the cyclone’s landfall. The state administration is mobilizing resources to address potential challenges posed by the severe weather.
Fishermen are urged to return to shore ahead of the storm, as the Central Bay will face severe rough seas from October 22 to 24, with wind speeds between 35 to 45 km/h and gusts up to 55 km/h.
The cyclone's origins trace back to a low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea, which intensified into a well-marked low-pressure system by 11:30 am on October 21. Meteorologists anticipate that the system will move west-northwestward and evolve into a depression by Tuesday morning, becoming a fully developed cyclonic storm by Wednesday. The cyclone is very likely to move northwestwards and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by Thursday morning."
The approaching cyclone has been named "Dana" by Saudi Arabia, which translates to "generosity" or "bounty" in Arabic, reflecting the region's cultural ties. Saudi Arabia is one of the 14 countries participating in the World Meteorological Organization's tropical cyclone naming system for the North Indian Ocean.