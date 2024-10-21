WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One

Aryna Sabalenka has ended Iga Swiatek's 11-month reign at the summit of the world rankings ahead of the WTA finals. (More Tennis News)
Sabalenka previously held the top spot for eight weeks from September to November last year, and is now the world number one again after a sensational run of form.
The Belarusian has compiled a record of 20-1 since mid-August, during which she claimed her third grand slam title at the US Open after beating home favourite Jessica Pegula.
Sabalenka also recently claimed the Cincinnati Open and Wuhan Open titles, while she also started the year with a major triumph at the Australian Open.
She is the player with the most wins in 2024 with 46, including the women's singles grand slam and WTA-1000 events, one more than Swiatek who is in second.
The next chance for Swiatek to return to number one is the season-ending WTA Finals next month in Riyadh.