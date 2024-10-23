Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah 'Behind' Drone Attack On Netanyahu's House; 18 Killed In Strikes On Beirut

Staff at another Beirut hospital feared that they would be targeted after Israel alleged that Hezbollah was hiding a massive amount of cash and gold in its basement, without providing any proof. The director of the Sahel General Hospital however denied the allegations, inviting journalists to visit the hospital and take a look for themselves. "We have been living in terror for the last 24 hours," hospital director Mazen Alame said, "There is nothing under the hospital."