Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom

Talati teases perceptions of the seemingly escalating intimacy between Anila and Sri. Suddenly Mira finds herself edged out with the two carving out a snug space. The well-travelled son of a diplomat, Sri is suave and charming, planting himself in a new group and place with ease. Mira is startled to realise she doesn’t just have the exclusive trust of the teachers. Sri can smooth-talk his way into those same circles as well. This shatters her sense of identity, much of which has the validation of authorities as its fulcrum. She’s pitched as the model of obeisance and order. So in a demonstration about proper uniform length (“uniform to your knees”), it’s her example that’s put forth. She’s also asked to rat out on her friends should they be improper.