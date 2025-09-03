Felix Auger Aliassime Vs Alex De Minaur LIVE Score, US Open 2025 QF: Eighth Seed Faces Canadian Test

File photo of Alex de Minaur in the French Open 2025. | Photo: X/alexdeminaur

Welcome to the live coverage of the US Open 2025 men’s singles quarter-final match between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alex de Minaur at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday, 3 September 2025. Canada’s Auger-Aliassime will face a tough challenge against third-seeded Alex de Minaur and will look to use his pace and stamina to get the better of the Australian player. Meanwhile, de Minaur, despite his inconsistent form of late, will be the heavy favourite for the upcoming clash. Follow the live scores and updates from the Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex de Minaur match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

3 Sept 2025, 07:57:30 pm IST Felix Auger Aliassime Vs Alex De Minaur LIVE Score, US Open 2025 QF: Where To Watch? Fans in India can watch the US Open 2025 men's singles quarter-final between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alex de Minaur live on the JioHotstar app and website. The television broadcast will take place on the Star Sports Network channels. You can also follow the Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex de Minaur match live scores on Outlook India for free.