Jannik Sinner Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, US Open 2025 QF: Top Seed Favourite In All-Italian Clash

Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Score, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Catch the play-by-play updates from the tennis match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on 4 September 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Score US Open 2025 mens singles quarter-final AP
Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti, US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns a shot to Alexander Bublik, of Kazakhstan, during the fourth-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
Welcome to the live coverage of the US Open 2025 men’s singles quarter-final match between Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday, 4 September 2025. Top seed Sinner, the heavy favourite for the tournament, has won four of his last five matches. Musetti, his opponent, is a consistent performer at Grand Slams, but the 10th seed will have his work cut out in the upcoming fixture. Follow the live scores and updates from the Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Jannik Sinner Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, US Open 2025 QF

The match is now scheduled to start at 6:30 am IST. The original start time was 5:40am which has now been changed as previous games are yet to be wrapped up. Stay tuned...

Jannik Sinner Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, US Open 2025 QF: Welcome!

Good morning, tennis fans! Welcome to the start of our live coverage of the US Open 2025 men’s singles quarter-final fixture between Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti. The action at Flushing Meadows is scheduled to begin at 6:30 AM IST, although the timing is subject to change. Stay tuned for pre-match updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Irfan Pathan Speaks Out After Old Interview On MS Dhoni Hookah Rumors Resurfaces

  2. Virat Kohli Faces Fan Fury For Statements On Chinnaswamy Stampede

  3. Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions, UP Premier League 2025 Eliminator 1: Navneet, Bhuvneshwar Help GL Enter Q2

  4. Ireland Vs England: Jordan Cox Called Up For Three Lions T20I Squad

  5. South Africa Vs England: Temba Bavuma Credits Bowlers For SA’s Big Win Over ENG In First ODI

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, US Open 2025 QF: Top Seed Favourite In All-Italian Clash

  2. US Open: Anisimova Gets Revenge Over Swiatek At Flushing Meadows

  3. Felix Auger Aliassime Vs Alex De Minaur Highlights, US Open 2025 QF: Canadian Underdog Stuns Eighth Seed In Epic Battle

  4. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus Advance To Quarterfinals

  5. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Ousts Taylor Fritz To Set Up Carlos Alcaraz Semi-final Showdown

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  2. Jhelum River Crosses Danger Mark In Kashmir; Authorities Issue Flood Alert

  3. K Kavitha Quits BRS, Resigns As MLC After Suspension, Alleges Conspiracy

  4. Right To Protest Is Not Absolute: Delhi High Court Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others

  5. At Least 4 Dead After A Small Dam Collapsed In Chhattisgarh

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Judge Orders Google To Share Search Data With Competitors, Retains Chrome And Android

  2. Israeli Drones Drop Grenades Near UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon, UNIFIL Reports

  3. Singapore PM Wong Reaches Delhi For Three-Day Trip

  4. Trump Accuses Xi Of Conspiring Against US As Putin, Kim Attend Military Parade In China

  5. 6 Pakistani Soldiers, 5 Militants Killed In TTP Attack on Paramilitary HQ In Bannu

Latest Stories

  1. Judge Orders Google To Share Search Data With Competitors, Retains Chrome And Android

  2. Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Date, Visarjan Muhurat And All You Need To Know

  3. China Vs Malaysia Highlights, Super 4s Hockey Asia Cup: Syed Cholan And Akhimullah Anuar Goals Help MAS Win 2-0

  4. NIRF Rankings 2025 to be Released on September 4

  5. Indian Tariffs 'Huge Strategic Harm to America': Former US NSA Jake Sullivan

  6. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Release Date, Cast, Episode Titles And Other Details

  7. Heavy Rains Devastate Jammu Region: Two Killed in House Collapse, Major Roads Remain Closed

  8. Horoscope Today, September 3, 2025: Predictions for Leo, Sagittarius, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs