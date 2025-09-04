Jannik Sinner Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, US Open 2025 QF: Top Seed Favourite In All-Italian Clash

Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti, US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns a shot to Alexander Bublik, of Kazakhstan, during the fourth-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Welcome to the live coverage of the US Open 2025 men’s singles quarter-final match between Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday, 4 September 2025. Top seed Sinner, the heavy favourite for the tournament, has won four of his last five matches. Musetti, his opponent, is a consistent performer at Grand Slams, but the 10th seed will have his work cut out in the upcoming fixture. Follow the live scores and updates from the Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Sept 2025, 05:41:07 am IST Jannik Sinner Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, US Open 2025 QF The match is now scheduled to start at 6:30 am IST. The original start time was 5:40am which has now been changed as previous games are yet to be wrapped up. Stay tuned...