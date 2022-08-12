Delhi: Yamuna Level Inch Closer To Danger Mark After Water Released From Hathni Kund

Even as rains have eluded Delhi for most part of the Monsoon season, water level of the Yamuna river inched closer to the danger mark following discharge from Hathini Kund barrage in neighbouring Haryana on Thursday, officials said.

The central control room of the irrigation and flood control department issued its first warning on Thursday morning after 1,34,912 cusecs of water was released at 7 am and another 1,82,295 cusecs of water was released at 8 am from the barrage, they said.

The water level at the old railway bridge on the Yamuna river was 204.29 metres at 8 am on Thursday. The warning level of the river is 204.50 metres while the danger level is 205.33 metres, officials said. The river had reached its highest level of 207.49 metres on September 6, 1978, and caused heavy floods in the city.

All the sector officers have been advised by the control room to keep a vigil in their respective areas and to take necessary action, including deployment of requisite number of quick reaction teams, to warn people residing within the river embankments, said Shiv Kumar, executive engineer and in-charge of the central control room.

(With PTI inputs)