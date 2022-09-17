Delhi Wakes Up To Overcast Sky; Minimum Temperature 3 Degrees Below Normal

With overcast skies on Saturday morning, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 22.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

A generally cloudy sky and light rainfall are expected during the day, the bulletin said.

The city witnessed brief spells of light to moderate rainfall in the last two days, which led to pleasant weather but also waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 95 percent, the IMD bulletin said.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the good (38) category at around 9.30 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

