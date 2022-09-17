Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Wakes Up To Overcast Sky; Minimum Temperature 3 Degrees Below Normal

With overcast skies on Saturday morning, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 22.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image)
Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Sep 2022 3:22 pm

With overcast skies on Saturday morning, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 22.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

A generally cloudy sky and light rainfall are expected during the day, the bulletin said.

The city witnessed brief spells of light to moderate rainfall in the last two days, which led to pleasant weather but also waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 95 percent, the IMD bulletin said.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the good (38) category at around 9.30 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.  

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Rajasthan Weather: Rain In Isolated Pockets, Lightning Kills 4 In Jhalawar

No Respite From Sultry Weather In Delhi, Maximum Temperature Settles At 37.7 Degree C

Tags

National Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Weather Minimum Temperature Maximum Temperature New Delhi Relative Humidity System Of Air Quality And Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Modi To Release Cheetahs To Kuno National Park; Specially Customised Jumbo Jet Arrives In Namibia To Bring Them

PM Modi To Release Cheetahs To Kuno National Park; Specially Customised Jumbo Jet Arrives In Namibia To Bring Them

Three Traditions Which Highlight Indian Cultural Diversity

Three Traditions Which Highlight Indian Cultural Diversity