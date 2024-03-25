National

Delhi Traffic Police Bars Parking, Halting Vehicles On Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road On Mar 26

This comes after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that it will gherao the prime minister's residence on March 26 to register its protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

PTI
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory stating that no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg on Tuesday. 

According to the advisory, traffic will be affected due to a special law and order arrangement for Tuesday in the New Delhi area.

“To ensure smooth traffic management in New Delhi area, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg, general entry for public will not be allowed, and vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions,” the advisory added. 

Traffic will be diverted if required from Aurobindo Chowk, Tughlak Road, Samrat Hotel roundabout, Gymkhana Post Office roundabout, Teen Murti Haifa roundabout, Niti Marg roundabout and Kautilya Marg roundabout, the advisory said. 

The police also requested that commuters avoid Kemal Ataturk Marg, Safdarjung Road, Akbar Road and Teen Murti Marg, it said. 

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in connection with the money laundering case linked to now scrapped excise policy of his government on Thursday last week. He is in custody of the agency till March 28.

