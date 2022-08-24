Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Delhi To Draft Plan To Fight Winter Pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a crucial meeting on Thursday to draft an action plan to fight air pollution in the city in winter.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai PTI

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 10:34 pm

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a crucial meeting on Thursday to draft an action plan to fight air pollution in the city in winter.

Rai said the Delhi government will launch several campaigns to reduce air pollution as part of the plan.

The minister will review the work done by various agencies in the last year to reduce pollution, the number of complaints received on the Green Delhi application, and the responsiveness of the departments concerned.

"At this meeting, we'll also review everything that happened during and after the previous winter season. Based on this, the Winter Action Plan will be finalized," a statement quoted the minister as saying.

Rai also appealed to the governments of the neighboring states to work with Delhi and implement anti-pollution measures to make the entire NCR free of air pollution.

Last year, the city government implemented a 10-point action plan to check the worsening of air pollution in the winter season.

The plan focused on stubble burning, dust, burning of garbage, fireworks, installation of a smog tower, identification of more polluting sites, strengthening of green war rooms, and vehicular emissions.

(Inputs from PTI)

