Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Shopping Festival In City From Jan 28-Feb 26 Next Year: Arvind Kejriwal

The festival will have guests from the country as well as abroad to experience Delhi, its culture, food and shopping and the event will generate thousands of employment opportunities.

undefined
Delhi Shopping Festival In City From Jan 28-Feb 26 Next Year: Arvind Kejriwal PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 12:52 pm

The national capital will host 'Delhi Shopping Festival' from January 28 to February 26 next year and it will be the country's biggest such event, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday.  The festival will have guests from the country as well as abroad to experience Delhi, its culture, food and shopping and the event will generate thousands of employment opportunities, he said.

Kejriwal also said the government is in talks with hotels and airlines to provide special packages to those who want to visit Delhi at the time. "It will be the biggest shopping festival of India and we will make it the biggest in the world in the coming years. Delhi will be decked up as a bride and there will be heavy discounts on products," he said during an online briefing.

Related stories

Delhi Shopping Festival: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces India’s biggest shopping festival in 2023; check details

Arvind Kejriwal Alleges Plan To Change Delhi To Full UT, Warns Of Stiff Resistance

Arvind Kejriwal Promises End Of Gujarat’s Electricity Woes If Voted To Power In State

The festival will have exhibitions on spirituality, wellness, health and gaming, and several entertainment avenues, he mentioned."There will be a special opening and closing ceremony and 200 concerts will be organised to entertain the visitors. Special food walks will be held that will see the participation of international restaurants and national restaurants since Delhi is known for its food," he stressed. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Shopping Festival National Capital Exhibitions International Restaurants National Restaurants Spirituality Wellness Health
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

Mumbai: Landslide Leaves 3 People Injured, IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert From July 6 To 8

Mumbai: Landslide Leaves 3 People Injured, IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert From July 6 To 8