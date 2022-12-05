Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Delhi's Air Quality Shows Marginal Improvement

Home National

Delhi's Air Quality Shows Marginal Improvement

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) read 363 at 8.10 am. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ''poor'',

Weather: Air pollution in Delhi
Air quality of Delhi improved Photo: PTI/Sachin Saini

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 9:41 am

A day after entering the "severe" category, Delhi's air quality showed a marginal improvement as it came under the "very poor category" on Monday morning.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) read 363 at 8.10 am. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''. As pollution levels in the national capital shot up on Sunday, the Centre's air quality panel directed authorities in the Delhi-NCR to ban non-essential construction work in the region under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Delhi's 24-hour average AQI stood at 407 at 4 pm on Sunday. The city air quality was last classified in the "severe" category on November 4, when the AQI was 447. The minimum temperature on Monday was 7.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 95 per cent.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Delhi Air Quality Marginal Improvement Index Poor City Severe
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Bigg Boss 16' Host Salman Khan Scolds Archana Gautam

'Bigg Boss 16' Host Salman Khan Scolds Archana Gautam

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.63%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 2.97%

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.63%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 2.97%