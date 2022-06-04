Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Delhi records minimum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius, heatwave likely at few places

Delhi has faced one of its highest recorded temperature this week. Comparatively clearer skies are expected in the forthcoming days.

Representational image PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 5:56 pm

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The minimum temperature in Delhi on Saturday settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.


The maximum temperature is expected to touch 44 degrees Celsius, it said.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).


The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of a heatwave at isolated places in the capital. The mercury may increase to 44 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory, it said.


A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. 


The national capital is likely to witness clear skies during the day and heatwave conditions are expected at a few places, the weather office said.


The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base station, had recorded a maximum temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius on Friday.


"Heatwave is back over parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, south Uttar Pradesh and isolated pockets of Delhi-NCR," said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather.
 

National Heatwave Delhi Temperature Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Skymet Weather Weather Office
