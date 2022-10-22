Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Delhi Records Minimum Temperature Of 17.4 Degrees Celsius; Air Quality 'Poor'

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 10:13 am

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 260 at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". According to the weather office, a clear sky is expected during the day. 

The mercury is likely to touch a high of 32 degrees Celsius during the say, the IMD said. The relative humidity was recorded at 83 per cent at 8.30 am. 

(With PTI Inputs)

