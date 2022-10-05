Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
Delhi Records 96 New Covid-19 Cases

Covid-19 Cases In Delhi
Covid-19 Cases In Delhi File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Oct 2022 7:41 pm

Delhi on Wednesday reported 96 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.42 per cent, according to the data issued by the city health department here. No Covid-related fatality was reported, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the new cases, Delhi's Covid-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,746 while the death toll stands at 26,503, it said. The new cases were detected from 6,773 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

The national capital had recorded 74 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.07 per cent on Tuesday. On Monday, the capital reported one Covid-related fatality and 39 new cases with a positivity rate of 1.56 per cent.

Delhi on Sunday logged 76 cases with a positivity rate of 1.12 per cent. On Saturday, it saw 92 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.20 per cent, while it recorded 87 infections with a positivity rate of 1.19 per cent, and one fatality due to it on Friday.

The capital on Thursday recorded 75 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.87 per cent. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 73 cases with a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent and one death.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi stands at 380. A total of 256 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said. Of the 8,857 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various city hospitals, 45 are occupied, it said.

There are 45 containment zones in Delhi, it added. The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Delhi 96 New COVID-19 Cases Active Covid-19 Cases COVID-19 Vaccine Covid-19 Death Toll
