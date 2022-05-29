Delhi Records 442 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 2.02 Per Cent

Delhi on Saturday logged 442 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.02 per cent, while no new death was reported due the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the second consecutive day when zero fatality due to coronavirus has been recorded in the city. The fresh cases pushed the capital's Covid-19 tally to 19,05,954 while the death toll stood at 26,208.

A total of 21,914 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. On Friday, the national capital had recorded 445 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 2.04 per cent.

On Thursday, the national capital recorded 403 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate had stood at 1.76 per cent. Delhi on Wednesday had reported 425 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.89 per cent, while four more people succumbed to the viral disease.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi increased to 1,641 from 1,627 on Friday, the latest bulletin said. As many as 1,138 patients are under home isolation, up from 1,113 the previous day, it said, adding that there are 393 containment zones in the national capital.

There are 9,595 beds for Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 74 of those are occupied, the bulletin said.