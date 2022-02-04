Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Delhi Records 2,668 Covid Cases, 13 Deaths; Positivity Rate Down To 4.3 Pc

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 10:58 am

Delhi on Thursday reported 2,668 fresh COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 4.3 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,38,647 and the death toll climbed to 25,932, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 61,992, it said. Delhi had on Wednesday reported 3,028 new cases with a positivity rate of 4.73 per cent and 27 deaths. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark. Delhi had on January 23 reported 9,197 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 13.32 per cent and 34 deaths.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic is due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible. Several families in a large number of neighbourhoods had tested positive, but medical experts have said that since the infection had happened at the same time, the recovery too has been quicker for the community as a whole, and there has been less chance of more spread of infection as people have been largely home isolated with a very little number of patients needing hospitalisation this time.

There are 15,426 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 1,314 (8.52 per cent) of them were occupied. A total of 1,314 Covid patients were in hospitals, the health department bulletin stated. The number of people under home isolation stood at 9,581 on Thursday while it was 10,347 a day before, and the number of containment zones in the city stood at 33,708, a fall from 35,961 on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

With PTI Inputs

