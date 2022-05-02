Delhi Records 1,076 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Rises To 6.42 Per Cent

Delhi on Monday reported 1,076 Covid-19 cases, around 27 per cent less than a day ago, though the positivity rate rose to 6.42 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

No fresh death occurred due to the disease.

With these new cases, the national capital's overall Covid-19 tally has increased to 18,85,636, while the death toll stands at 26,175.

Delhi had on Sunday recorded 1,485 cases and no death, while the positivity rate stood at 4.89 per cent. On Saturday, it had recorded 1,520 cases and one death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 5.10 per cent.

On Friday, it saw 1,607 Covid-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate was recorded at 5.28 per cent. The national capital logged 1,490 cases and two deaths on Thursday, and the positivity rate stood at 4.62 per cent.

A total of 16,753 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city on Sunday, according to the latest health bulletin.

There are 5,744 active cases in the city and the number containment zones has risen to 1,103, it stated.

However, the hospitalisation rate so far has been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total active cases, the bulletin stated.

Currently, 178 Covid-19 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals, while 4,490 are recuperating in home isolation, it said.

Of the 9,577 beds available for Covid-19 patients in various hospitals, only 191 (1.99 percent) are occupied, the data showed.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had last week said COVID-19 cases have increased in the capital but the situation is not serious as people are not developing severe disease and hospitalisation rate is low.

He had attributed the low hospitalisation rate to vaccinations and naturally acquired immunity.