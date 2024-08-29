Delhi: Rajouri Garden Dhaba Owners Kill Man Amid Fight Over Delay In Order

A man in Delgi was allegedly murdered following an altercation over a delay in order at an eatery in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area on Wednesday, Police said, adding that the victim was beaten with sticks and a sharp object.
The victim, identified as Harneet Singh Sachdeva, had visited a dhaba early on Wednesday and placed an order, according to news agency PTI, which quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer as saying.
Due to the delay in his order, an altercation ensued between Sachdeva and the eatery staff, Police said, adding that the staffers then contacted the dhaba owners, Ketan Narula and Ajay Narula.
The owners then arrived at the scene with some other people and a fight broke out between them and Sachdeva and his friends, the DCP said.
The 29-year-old victim, who used to work as a whitewashed, was taken to the hospital by his friends but was declared dead on arrival, the officer added.
Dhaba owners Ketan and Ajay were apprehended and further investigation is underway, the police said.
The victim had previous involvement as well in a case of quarrel, police said and added that they are also looking into how the restaurant was operating at that hour.
Local residents of the area where the incident took place have alleged that the market remains open till morning hours due to which frequent scuffles take place here.
Sachdeva' mother said that he had gone to order some food. She added that his wife is pregnant and sought justice for her son.
"What happened there we have no idea. They killed my son with knife and rods and he died on the spot. The restaurant's name is Kafila. Its owner, owner's son and their employees have killed him. What was my son's fault that they have killed him? We want justice for my kid," the report quoted Sachdeva's mother as saying.
A relative of the victim said that his friends were passing through the area, adding they saw his scooter near the spot and took him to the hospital.