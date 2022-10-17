Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Police Detains AAP’s Sanjay Singh, Others Outside CBI Headquarters For Violating Prohibitory Orders

Singh and others were protesting outside the CBI office, where Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is being questioned by the agency.

Sanjay Singh detained by Delhi Police
Sanjay Singh detained by Delhi Police PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 3:22 pm

Delhi Police on Monday detained Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and other protesters outside the CBI headquarters here for alleged violation of prohibitory orders, officials said.

Singh and others were protesting outside the CBI office, where Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is being questioned by the agency in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy for the national capital.

Section 144 of CrPC enforced

A senior police officer said AAP MP Sanjay Singh has been detained along with other protesters for unlawfully protesting at the CGO complex, where CrPC section 144 is in effect.

Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure prohibits the assembly of four or more people.

CBI Summoned Sisodia

The federal probe agency began questioning Sisodia on Monday morning around 11:15am.

In a tweet on Sunday, Sisodia said: "CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation. Satyameva Jayate."

The Central Bureau of Investigation has questioned a number of people, including Indo Spirits owner Sameer Mahendru, Gurugram-based Buddy Retail Private Limited director Amit Arora and India Ahead News managing director Mootha Gautam, in connection with the case, the officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related stories

AAP Biggest Corrupt Party: BJP On Sisodia's Questioning By CBI

BJP Accuses AAP Of Doing ‘Pressure Politics’ Ahead Of Manish Sisodia’s CBI Questioning

AAP Govt Leading A ‘Second Freedom Struggle,’ Sisodia, Jain Are Today’s Bhagat Singh: Kejriwal

Tags

National AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Manish Sisodia CBI AAP MP Sanjay Singh Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC