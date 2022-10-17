Security Tightened At Sisodia’s House, AAP Leader Leaves For CBI Office

As the time for Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to visit the CBI office is closing in, the tensions over his enquiry seems spilling over the streets. While the security has been tightened outside Sisodia’s house, Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLAs Durgesh Pathak and Kuldeep Kumar have already reached his place to meet the leader, reported the India Today.

CBI has summoned Sisodia to its headquarters at 11 am in relation to his alleged role in the Delhi liquor policy excise scam.

While connecting the summon to the Gujarat elections, the deputy CM said that he might be arrested in a fake case to stop him from campaigning in Gujarat. In a tweet he said, “I was to go to Gujarat for the election campaign in the coming days. Their purpose is to stop me from going to the Gujarat election campaign. The BJP is scared because it knows it's losing Gujarat.”

However, flexing the confidence of the party in the outcomes of the Gujarat polls, Sisodia added, “But my going to jail will not stop the Gujarat election campaign.”

In a video that he shared in twitter before leaving for the CBI office, the Deputy CM could be seen touching his mother’s feet seeking blessings for the day.

Earlier in a tweet, Sisodia said, “CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation. Satyameva Jayate.”

मेरे घर पर 14 घंटे CBI रेड कराई, कुछ नहीं निकला. मेरा बैंक लॉकर तलाशा, उसमें कुछ नहीं निकला. मेरे गाँव में इन्हें कुछ नहीं मिला.



अब इन्होंने कल 11 बजे मुझे CBI मुख्यालय बुलाया है. मैं जाऊँगा और पूरा सहयोग करूँगा.



सत्यमेव जयते. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 16, 2022

The Reactions of AAP leaders

Reacting strongly to the summon, the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his fight with the BJP is seemingly the second freedom struggle where leaders like Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain can be compared with Bhagat Singh.

In a tweet, the CM said, “Jail bars and hanging noose could not deter Bhagat Singh's resolute intentions. This is the second fight for freedom. Manish and Satyendra are today's Bhagat Singh. After 75 years, the country got an education minister who gave good education to the poor and gave hope for a bright future. Prayers of crores of poor are with you.”

Echoing Sisodia’s voice regarding the Gujarat elections, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “I can say this with confidence and responsibility that we are all certain that Manish Sisodia will be arrested at the behest of BJP by the CBI being controlled by their Central Government.”

BJP Alleging AAP of doing pressure Politics

Terming Kejriwal the ‘kingpin’ of the scam, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, “Arvind Kejriwal these days compare himself to god and his ministers with freedom fighters. Kejriwal should be ashamed to do so as his corrupt ministers are filling his coffers while Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life for country.”

The BJP leader while putting the major responsibilities of corruption on Kejriwal said that he shouldn’t give anyone the character certificate. Responding to the fear of AAP that Sisodia might be arrested, he added, “If you are so much scared of probe agencies, then you should not have done corruption. Sisodia is less a deputy chief minister and more a corrupt collection agent of Kejriwal.”

Discarding the claims that the action of the central agency has been motivated purportedly for Gujarat elections, Bhatia said that the performance of AAP in most of the states has been dismal and people have often rejected them.

Notably, the CBI has questioned a number of people, including Sameer Mahandru, the owner of Indo Spirits, Amit Arora, the director of Buddy Retail Private Limited in Gurugram, and India Ahead News managing director Mootha Gautam, in connection with the case.

The agency has arrested Vijay Nair, an AAP worker and a former CEO of Only Much Louder, an entertainment and event management company, and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally, whose partner Arun Pillai has been named as an accused in the CBI FIR.