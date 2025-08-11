Parliament Passes Bill Granting ST Reservation In Goa Assembly

1. Parliament has passed a bill to introduce reservation for Scheduled Tribes in the Goa Legislative Assembly
2. The legislation aims to ensure the ST community receives representation.
3. The bill cleared both Houses of Parliament, passing the Rajya Sabha by voice vote after earlier approval in the Lok Sabha.
Parliament on Monday approved a bill to provide representation to Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the Goa Legislative Assembly, with the Rajya Sabha passing The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025.
Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who moved the bill for consideration and passage, said the legislation was aimed at ensuring the ST community is not deprived of representation in the state legislature.
The bill was passed by a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha after members expressed broad support for the measure. It had earlier cleared the Lok Sabha.
The bill notes that Goa currently has no reserved seat for STs in its Legislative Assembly. This was historically due to the negligible size of recognised ST populations in the state.
In 2001, the ST population stood at just 566 out of more than 13 lakh residents. However, after the Kunbi, Gawda, and Velip communities were added to the ST list in 2003, the number rose sharply to 1.49 lakh, according to the 2011 Census. Despite this increase, no Assembly seat has so far been reserved for STs, depriving them of the constitutional safeguards under Article 332.
The bill mandates the Census Commissioner—appointed under the Census Act, 1948—to estimate the ST population in Goa based on the 2001 Census. Using this data, the Election Commission will amend the Delimitation Order to create reserved constituencies. Before finalising the changes, the Election Commission must seek public suggestions and consider objections. The reservation will take effect for all elections held after the current Assembly is dissolved.
- With inputs from PTI.