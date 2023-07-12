Delhi Police Books Nepal National For Abusing Air India Cabin Crew On Flight To Delhi

Another incident of inappropriate behaviour with crew members surfaced after a Nepal national allegedly hurled and abused at the crew and broke the lavatory door on the flight from Toronto to Delhi. A first information report has been filed and the Delhi Police has registered a case against the passenger who is identified as Mahesh Pandit.

The victim, cabin supervisor Aditya Kumar filed an FIR informing about his unruly behaviour and also added that the pilot in command gave the accused a warning for him to stop the abuses. Further, the passenger was reportedly caught with a cigarette and a lighter inside the lavatory after a smoke alert went off.

According to the reports, Kumar told the police, "When I opened the door in front of the passenger, he pushed me back and ran to his seat 26F. When I tried to stop him, he pushed me and abused me as well. Later, he broke the LAV door 3F-RC. Then I informed the captain immediately and as per his instruction - with the help of cabin crew Punit Sharma and other four passengers - we tried to restrain him as per SOP."

He added, “We were able to restrain the accused passenger with the help of 10 other passengers. We later came to know that the accused was trying to beat the passengers.”

Reportedly the Delhi Police have registered a case against the Nepal national under sections 323/506/336 Indian Penal Code and 22,23,25 Aircraft rules at IGI Police station, and further investigation is underway.

Several incidents of unruly behaviour with the cabin crew and fellow passengers on a flight have been reported over the last few months. On November 26, 2022, a passenger Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on an elderly woman inside a New York to Delhi flight and was later arrested.