Delhi Police Beefs Up Security For Diwali

Delhi Police has beefed up security arrangements in markets, malls and heavy footfall areas to ensure a smooth and safe Diwali, officials said on Saturday. Elaborate security arrangements have been made, especially in markets, malls, vital installations and places likely to draw large crowds, they said.

Police visibility has been enhanced through intensified patrolling and deployments of extra pickets. All personnel are on high alert to thwart any untoward incident, they added.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said, "In view of the festival season, we have intensified patrolling in market areas, extra police pickets have been installed and personnel deployed.



"From the anti-terror point of view, anti-sabotage checks are being done to ensure that no anti-social or anti-national elements carry out activities that can harm anybody's life."

For women's safety, women personnel have been deployed on the ground, Hooda added. They will also patrol major intersections on scooters to ensure a safe environment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (East) Priyanka Kashyap, along with Additional DCP Sachin Sharma, other officials and police mitras, carried out foot patrolling at Laxmi Nagar, one of the busiest markets in Delhi and V3S Mall, Preet Vihar, to take a stock of the security measures and instil confidence among the public.

Kashyap spoke to the personnel deployed on the ground to brief, sensitise and motivate them. She also interacted with representatives of Market Welfare Associations and the general public to seek their suggestions.

Police personnel in plainclothes will be deployed in market and crowded areas to check on any anti-social elements or criminals trying to create any untoward situation, the officials said.

In the southwest district, a cyber awareness programme was organised at Sarojini Nagar Market to sensitise citizens and create preventive awareness among the people, especially vulnerable sections such as children and students, women and senior citizens.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said such sessions would improve the police-public interface and help curb cyber crimes. "This is a part of our technological initiatives towards citizen-centric services to create awareness among the public about common cyber-crimes," he said.

Flag marches and patrolling were also conducted in the crowded market of Sarojini Nagar, which witnesses heavy footfall during the festival season, the police said. Diwali will be celebrated on October 24.

