Delhi: One Injured After 2 DTC Buses Collide In Nauroji Nagar

Two DTC electronic buses collided in Delhi's Nauroji Nagar on Tuesday morning which injured one person.
One of the drivers of the buses, Akash spoke to ANI and said, "A bus hit my bus from behind when my bus was parked. No one is injured. The damage has happened to the buses only..."
Meanwhile the police told PTI that the accident took place when one of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses was trying to overtake the other.
The driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the other bus from behind, they said, adding that further details are awaited in the matter.