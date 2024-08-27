National

Delhi: Money Generated From Excise ‘Scam’ Was Spent As Per Kejriwal’s Wishes In Goa, CBI Tells Court

Delhi: The CBI claimed that AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak was appointed as the party in-charge for the Goa elections and the money received through kickbacks was spent on his instructions

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in custody
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in custody | Photo: PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “promised Rs 90 lakh to each candidate” of his party in Goa 2022 Assembly elections, the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) on told Delhi Court on Tuesday. The agency told the court that it was how money generated from the excise "scam" was spent according to the wishes of AAP supremo Kejriwal.

The CBI made the submission before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who extended the judicial custody of Kejriwal in the case of alleged corruption till September 3, reported PTI.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Enforcement Directorate custody
ED Opposes Interim Bail For Arvind Kejriwal Day Before SC To Hear His Plea

BY Outlook Web Desk

The CBI urged the court to take cognisance of a charge sheet that it has filed against Kejriwal and others, report mentioned.

“Money has been spent according to the wishes of Kejriwal...the entire money was sent in the funds of AAP. He had promised Rs 90 lakh to be given to each candidate of each constituency and there are 40 constituencies in Goa,” the CBI told the court, which reserved the order on whether to take cognisance of the charge sheet for September 3.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal Sent To CBI Judicial Custody Till July 12 In Excise Policy Case

BY Outlook Web Desk

The CBI as per the report also told the court that Vijay Nair, a co-accused and former AAP communication in-charge, was appointed by Kejriwal to negotiate a deal with the 'South Group’ comprising BRS leader K Kavitha, Raghav Magunta, Arun Pillai, Butchibabu Gorantla, P Sarath Reddy, Abhishek Boinpally and Benoy Babu. All of them are co-accused in the case.

According to the CBI, the 'South Group' is a cartel of businessmen and politicians who gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to Delhi's ruling AAP in return for liquor licences, it mentioned.

The CBI claimed that AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak was appointed as the party in-charge for the Goa elections and the money received through kickbacks was spent on his instructions, it said.

All transactions involving election expenses were made in cash, the agency alleged.

The judge extended Kejriwal's custody after he was produced before the court through video conference on expiry of the judicial custody granted earlier.

