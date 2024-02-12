Dilli Chalo: Union Ministers Hold Second Round Of Talks With Farmer Leaders

A team of Union ministers is holding talks in Chandigarh with farmer leaders to dissuade over 200 farmer groups from their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march. The meeting is underway at the time of writing.

The march seeks to press the Centre for the enactment of a law on the minimum support price for crops.

The meeting is being closely monitored, even though Haryana has sealed its borders with Punjab to avoid a repeat of the 2020–2021 farmer agitation by not allowing protesters to reach Delhi.

The primary demand of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, led by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee coordinator Sarwan Singh Pandher, is the enactment of legislation ensuring minimum support prices (MSP) for all crops, in line with the recommendations of the Dr Swaminathan Commission.