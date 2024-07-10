National

Police Arrests Delhi Man Who Killed 3-Day Old Twin Daughters | What's The Case

Along with the accused Neeraj, his parents were also unhappy about the birth of daughters instead of a son.

File Image
The accused had been on the run since June 3. | Photo: File Image
info_icon

A Delhi man has been arrested for allegedly killing his two new-born daughters and burying them, as he was upset about not having a son instead, police said.

The accused -- Neeraj Solanki -- had been on the run since he allegedly committed the crime.

WHAT HAPPENED?

His wife, Pooja Solanki, gave birth to the twin girls in Haryana's Rohtak on May 30. Along with Neeraj, his parents were also unhappy about the birth of daughters instead of a son.

"On June 1, after getting discharged from the hospital, Pooja decided to go to her parents' house in Rohtak. Neeraj and his family members reached the hospital and took the children and asked Pooja to follow their car in another car. However, Neeraj changed his route midway and went somewhere else," a senior police officer said.

When Pooja's brother -- Jugnu Khatri -- tried contacting Neeraj, he received no response, the police said.

They added that it was only later that Jugnu found out that Pooja's in-laws had killed and buried the twin girls in the northwest Delhi's Sultanpuri area, where they also resided.

DELHI POLICE PROBE

The investigation began right after the call about the murder of the twin girls was received at the Sultanpuri Police Station. It was Pooja Solanki's brother Jugnu who made the call, saying that his 3-day old twin nieces had been killed and buried in an crematorium.

Later, Delhi Police's team exhumed the twin girls' bodies from the crematorium with the Sub Divisional Magistrate's permission, officials said, following which they said, Neeraj's father -- Vijender Solanki -- had been arrested.

Following the post-mortem examination, the twins' corpses were handed over to the maternal uncle on June 6.

As many as seven teams were formed to nab Neeraj, his mother and under in the female infanticide case. An FIR under Sections 304, 315, 498, and 201 had been registered at the time of the incident.

HOW WAS NEERAJ CAUGHT

Officials had said that the 32-year-old Neeraj Solanki had been evading arrest since committing the crime and had constantly been switching locations.

Neeraj, a Delhi University graduate, had been surviving on the rent he was getting from his properties.

During the probe, surveillance teams, local sources and technical support, all was in play to track down the accused. Police said that Inspector Yogesh and Vinod Yadav along with their teams had gathered information about Neeraj's whereabouts.

"Sub-Inspectors Dipender, Devi Dayal and Imran, and Head Constable Parmanand further gathered technical information about the accused," the official was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Based on the collected information, Head Constable Rajbir skimmed through several pieces of data and noticed the change of SIM cards, mobile handset and hideouts on a regular basis, which Neeraj was doing to evade the police.

Police noted that with prompt analysis of the data, the teams were able to zero in on the accused' current location. Several raids in Delhi and Haryana were conducted, leading to his arrest from Rohtak's Sampla.

Neeraj confessed to his involvement in the murder of his twin daughters during interrogation, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

