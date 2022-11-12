Delhi Logs 30 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, One Death

Delhi recorded 30 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.62 per cent, while one more person died due to the viral disease, according to a data shared by the health department.

The city had witnessed 36 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.79 per cent. With these cases, Delhi's infection tally has risen to 20,06,710, while the death toll stands at 26,514.

On November 7, the city had logged 21 cases with a positivity rate of 0.93 per cent. On November 8-9, the city government did not issue bulletins.

Delhi on November 4 had recorded 54 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.22 per cent, and two deaths. The fresh cases came out of the 4,824 tests conducted the previous day.

The number of active cases stands at 182, while the number of patients in home isolation is 138. Of the 8,768 Covid beds in the city hospitals, only 36 are occupied, the data added.

(With PTI Inputs)