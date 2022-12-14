Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Delhi LG Saxena Seeks Report From Police Chief On Acid Attack

The Lt Governor spoke to the Police Commissioner about the unfortunate incident of acid attack that took place at Dwarka More today and sought a detailed report into the incident, including as to how the acid used was procured despite a ban in the City.

Delhi LG VK Saxena.(File photo)
Delhi LG VK Saxena.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 4:58 pm

Delhi LG V K Saxena on Wednesday sought a detailed report on the west Delhi acid attack incident from the city police commissioner, including information on how the acid was procured despite a ban on its sale.

A 17-year-old girl was attacked with acid by two people on a motorcycle near Uttam Nagar in west Delhi on Wednesday morning. The girl was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors said she suffered seven to eight per cent facial burns and injury to her eyes.

"The Lt Governor spoke to the Police Commissioner about the unfortunate incident of acid attack that took place at Dwarka More today and sought a detailed report into the incident, including as to how the acid used was procured despite a ban in the City," the Raj Niwas Delhi said in a series of tweets.

"LG has instructed for swift and thorough investigation so as to ensure exemplary punishment to the guilty. The LG is also in touch with the hospital authorities and has urged them to ensure the best treatment. He has also assured all possible assistance to the victim and her family," it added. One of the suspects behind the attack has been detained, the police said. 

