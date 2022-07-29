Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Delhi HC To Hear Plea On Pendency Of Criminal Cases Against MPs, MLAs

The high court will also hear a plea by the Public Works Department (PWD) challenging an order of the deputy conservator of forests imposing a fine of Rs 38.7 lakh on it for allegedly failing to do de-concretisation of trees in Vasant Vihar here. The petition is listed for hearing before Justice Yashwant Varma.

A hearing on the pendency of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs is scheduled by Delhi HC

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 8:55 am

The Delhi High Court on Friday is scheduled to hear a case about the pendency of criminal cases against members of Parliament (MPs) and Legislative Assemblies (MLAs).

The matter, which will be heard by a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Subramonium Prasad, was instituted in October 2020 by the court on its own after the Supreme Court's direction to all high courts to monitor the pending criminal cases against lawmakers.

The Supreme Court had issued the direction after observing that there has been no substantial improvement in disposal of pending criminal cases against sitting and former lawmakers.

The high court will also hear a plea by the Public Works Department (PWD) challenging an order of the deputy conservator of forests imposing a fine of Rs 38.7 lakh on it for allegedly failing to do de-concretisation of trees in Vasant Vihar here. The petition is listed for hearing before Justice Yashwant Varma.

The department in its plea has said the fine was imposed “inspite of work for de-concretisation of trees having been completed and information having duly been submitted before the high court through various status reports/compliance affidavits”.

(With PTI inputs)

