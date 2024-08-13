National

Delhi GST Heist Uncovered: Tax Officer, 3 Lawyers Among Accused Arrested In Rs 54 Crore Fraud

Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has arrested seven people in the case, including a GST officer and three lawyers, who have been arrested by the Delhi (ACB) for their alleged involvement in a GST fraud.

Delhi ACB unearths massive GST fraud |
Delhi ACB unearths massive GST fraud.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The massive GST heist has been uncovered by probe agencies in national capital—Delhi after the funds worth over Rs 54 crore were sanctioned to 96 bogus firms.

Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has arrested seven people in the case. It includes a GST officer and three lawyers, who have been arrested by the Delhi (ACB) for their alleged involvement in a GST fraud.

Joint Commissioner of Police, ACB, Madhur Verma has told PTI that the accused were identified as GST officer Babita Sharma; advocates Raj Singh Saini, Narender Kumar Saini and Mukesh Soni; transporters Surjeet Singh and Lalit Kumar; and a proprietor of one of the fake firms, Manoj Goyal.

CBI has arrested the assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi in a bribery case, officials said on Thursday. - File image
CBI Arrests Assistant Director Of ED In Delhi In Bribery Case

BY Outlook Web Desk

Modus Operandi: It is said while Sharma(GST officer) allegedly sanctioned refunds, the three advocates were the beneficiaries. Reports also said Surjeet Singh and Lalit Kumar used to provide fake e-way bills and also forged goods receipts to the three advocates in exchange for money, while Goyal also benefitted from the refunds.

How did probe agencies smell foul play in issuing refunds to the fake firms? It was In September 2021, the GST Department (Vigilance) sent a special team for physical verification of these firms.

Anti-corruption Crusade: A protest against the proposals of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Lokpal Bill at Jantar Mantar, Delhi in 2011 - Photo: Sanjay Rawat
Diary: A Citizen's Take On Kejriwal And The Idea Of Corruption-Free Govt

BY Mohd Afsar

However, the department found all these firms existed only on paper. The firms were found to be non-existent and non-functional during verification.

Later, in October that year, a preliminary inquiry into the matter was ordered under Additional Commissioner (Trade and Taxes) Vivek Aggarwal. Later, the matter was referred to the ACB for a detailed investigation on December 6.

What ACB found out? During the investigation, it was found that fraudulent GST refunds were approved by the GST officer without verification of Input Tax Credit, a crucial instrument in the identification of bogus refunds, incurring a direct loss to the government exchequer, reports mentioned.

In the case of 15 firms, there was neither Aadhaar authentication at the time of registration nor physical verification, they mentioned.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | - PTI
Kejriwal's Govt Run Through Press Conferences, While Corruption Spreads: BJP

BY PTI

Besides, requisite NOCs from property owners in respect of 48 firms were also found to be prepared on July 26 and July 27, 2021. Also, five firms were found registered under the same PAN, e-mail ID and mobile number. Time-barred refund applications were sanctioned by the GST officer.

The bogus firms received fraudulent GST refunds totalling Rs 54.5 crore between July 1, 2017 and August 26, 2021, reports stated.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. James Anderson Eyes Competitive Return To White-Ball Cricket Post Retirement
  2. Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament: Shreyas Iyer To Play Solitary Game For Mumbai
  3. BGT: Ponting Predicts 3-1 Series Win To Pat Cummins' AUS Against Rohit Sharma's IND
  4. Rohit Sharma Was A Fantastic Leader, Privileged To Work With Him, Says Rahul Dravid
  5. West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs SA Match
Football News
  1. EPL Transfers: Aaron Wan-Bissaka Completes West Ham United Switch From Manchester United
  2. MLS Transfers: Dean Smith Wanted Jamie Vardy Reunion At Charlotte FC
  3. West Ham United: Max Kilman Eyeing England Recognition Following Hammers Switch
  4. English Premier League 2024/25: Manchester City Still Favourites For The PL Title, Claims Kyle Walker
  5. Real Madrid Vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Kylian Mbappe In Action On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
  2. Jessica Pegula Celebrates 'Special' Win In Front Of Family At Canadian Open
  3. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
  4. Canadian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Downs Andrey Rublev To Clinch ATP 1000 Title - Data Debrief
  5. National Bank Open: Jessica Pegula Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Second Straight Title
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi GST Heist Uncovered: Tax Officer, 3 Lawyers Among Accused Arrested In Rs 54 Crore Fraud
  2. Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Kejriwal, Kavitha Till September 2 In Excise Policy Case
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI; Autopsy Reveals Victim Was 'Tortured'
  4. Lanka Dahan And From Earth To Earth In Mithila Painting: Bihar Museum Exhibition | Vaidehi Sita
  5. Mumbai: Man Dies As Minor Boy Brutally Attacks Him With Sword; Case Filed Against 5
Entertainment News
  1. 'KBC 16': Here's The 'Mahabharat' Question That Made The First Contestant Lose Rs 25 Lakh On Amitabh Bachchan Show
  2. 'Angry Young Men' Trailer: Discover The Story Of 'Bold, Daring, And Revolutionary' Salim-Javed
  3. 'Thangalaan' And 'Kanguva' Release In Trouble: Madras HC Orders Studio Green To Pay Rs 1 Crore For Each Film; Here's Why
  4. 'Kottukkali' Trailer Review: Anna Ben Is Possessed By A Spirit In This Soori Starrer
  5. Netizens React With Joy As AbRam Khan Lends His Voice To 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Hindi Version
US News
  1. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Accused Of Polluting Texas Waters. What This Means For Future Space Missions
  2. US Elections 2024: Polls Show Strong Lead For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump In Race To The White House
  3. 'More Oceanfront Property...': See What Trump Said About Climate Change During His Chat with Musk
  4. Why Gen X And Millennials Are More Prone To Cancer Than Ever Before
  5. US Elections: Iran Allegedly Hacks Trump Campaign; FBI Investigates Matter
World News
  1. Israel-Hamas War: Iran Rejects European Leaders' Call To Refrain From Retaliatory Attacks
  2. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Accused Of Polluting Texas Waters. What This Means For Future Space Missions
  3. US Elections 2024: Polls Show Strong Lead For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump In Race To The White House
  4. Bangladesh Violence: Murder Case Filed Against Former PM Sheikh Hasina
  5. Bangladesh After Hasina: Political Shifts, Yunus’ Leadership, And The Surge In Attacks On Minorities
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI; Autopsy Reveals Victim Was 'Tortured'
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone