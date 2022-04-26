Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Govt To Develop Four World-Class City Forests: Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Once developed, these four city forests will only undertake eco-friendly developmental work

Delhi Govt To Develop Four World-Class City Forests: Environment Minister Gopal Rai
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 5:17 pm

The Delhi government will develop four world-class city forests in the national capital where people can spend a good time in the lap of nature, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

There are 19 city forests in Delhi, of which four have been selected for further development. 

Related stories

CAA A Limited, Narrowly Tailored Law For Specific Reasons: MHA

What Is Long Covid? Read All About Its Symptoms And How To Manage It

Prashant Kishor Declines To Join Cong; Says It Needs Leadership, Collective Will To Fix Problems

These are Mitraon city forest (98 acres) in west Delhi, Alipur city forest (48 acres) in north Delhi, Garhi Mandu city forest (42 acres) in northeast Delhi, and Jaunapur city forest (98 acres) in south Delhi, Rai said at a press conference.

Only eco-friendly developmental work will be undertaken in these city forests.

The forest department will develop meditation huts, amphitheaters of grass and mud, and nurseries in the city forests. Outdoor activities like bird watching and jungle walks will be promoted there.

The government is going to set up a steering committee that will oversee the development of these four world-class city forests, he said. 

Tags

National Delhi Delhi Government Delhi Environment Minister Forest Forest Department Forest Conservation Environment Minister Gopal Rai Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Food Has Emerged As A Divisive Factor For People From Northeast

Why Food Has Emerged As A Divisive Factor For People From Northeast

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings' Fluctuating Fortunes - Win Or Bust Time For Defending Champions

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings' Fluctuating Fortunes - Win Or Bust Time For Defending Champions