Delhi Government Inks Pact With IIIT-D For Improving Urban Mobility

Delhi government has inked a memorandum of understanding with IIIT-Delhi for finding solutions to problems of urban mobility in the city and setting up a centre for sustainable mobility.



Transport Commissioner of Delhi Ashish Kundra said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed for the purpose with IIIT-Delhi on Tuesday.



The centre for sustainable mobility (CSM) will serve as a gateway to aid startups in the mobility sector in line with the Arvind Kejriwal government's startup policy, Kundra said.



Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said several breakthrough initiatives of the Kejriwal government earlier like open transit data, and integrating bus data with Google maps and the One Delhi app were technically supported by the IIIT-D team.



He expressed confidence that the partnership will help Delhi achieve more milestones in smart and reliable transport.



As per the MoU, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-D) will conduct research and develop technologies for the creation of world-class transport infrastructure in the national capital, said a transport department statement.



As per the agreement, both the organisations will work towards solving problems and building solutions in the field of urban transportation and sustainable development, it said.



In April 2021, the Delhi government in collaboration with Delhi Knowledge Development Foundation provided a one-time grant for setting up CSM to address problems related to urban transportation.



The centre will help the Delhi transport department identify problem areas and to define a technology roadmap toward solving problems of urban mobility in the national capital.



One of the other mandates of the centre is to also spin off and promote start-ups in the mobility sector on passenger information systems, multi-modal journey planners, automation tools, and ticketing frameworks, among others.



It would also undertake training and capacity building of staff of transport department and organizations like Delhi Transport Corporation and Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited on technical skills.