Delhi Government Clears Fund For Payment Of Outstanding Salaries In Government-Funded DU Colleges

The Delhi government has said that it has released fund for the payment of outstanding salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff in 12 colleges managed by it.

In a letter to Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the Delhi government's Directorate of High Education said Grant-in-Aid has been released to the 12 colleges on April 19 and has been credited in their accounts on April 22 for disbursement of salary and miscellaneous expenses.

BJP leaders, including Gupta and Bidhuri, wrote to the Kejriwal government in April demanding the release of fund for the salaries to employees of 12 Delhi University colleges that are fully-funded by the Delhi government.

Bidhuri has thanked Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for his intervention in clearing the outstanding salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff in the 12 colleges. He has also requested for releasing outstanding grants of these colleges at the earliest.

"The Delhi government provides 100 per cent grant to 12 colleges of Delhi University, but due to the withholding of the grant by the Kejriwal government for the last one year, not only the salary of teaching and non-teaching staff but medical bills, LTC and other arrears also could not be paid," he said in a statement.

Twenty-eight Delhi University colleges are partly or fully funded by the Delhi government. The colleges and the government have been locked in a tussle over the issue of release of funds over the last two-three years.

(With PTI inputs)