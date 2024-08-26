National

Delhi: Doctor Slapped, Abused By Patient And His Son Days After Strike Ended

The doctor was attacked by a patient whom she assisted for a wound and reportedly the man was intoxicated during the incident.

Doctors strike
Doctors' strike
info_icon

A resident doctor and a medical dresser were attacked allegedly by a patient's attendant, just days after resident doctors resumed work following an 11-day nationwide strike over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

The incident took place at Doctor Hedgewar Hospital in Karkardooma here late on Saturday night while the doctor was providing critical care.

The doctor who was assaulted told PTI, "Late Saturday night, around 1:00 am, a patient with a forehead injury was brought to the hospital. I took him to the dressing room to stitch the wound. After I finished the first stitch and was working on the second, the patient suddenly pushed me and began hurling abuses.

"His son, who was outside the room, came in, slapped me and they both started abusing me further."

According to the doctor, who requested anonymity, the patient was intoxicated.

Hundreds of resident doctors in Delhi had resumed work on August 23, following an appeal by the Supreme Court and assurances from the government to address their concerns.

The strike, which began on August 12, had severely disrupted non-emergency services, including OPD and diagnostics, at major central and Delhi government hospitals.

