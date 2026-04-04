Delhi court sends Al-Falah group chairman to judicial custody in 2nd PMLA case

A Delhi court has sent Al-Falah group chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case involving the fraudulent acquisition of a high-value land in Delhi.

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Delhi Court Sends Al Falah University Founder To 14-Day Judicial Custody
A view of the Al-Falah University after 2,900 kg of explosives and inflammable material was recovered from two rented rooms of a Kashmiri doctor earlier this week, in Faridabad, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. | Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Siddiqui, arrested by the ED, is accused of using forged documents to acquire a 1.14-acre land in Madanpur Khadar worth Rs 45 crore for just Rs 75 lakh.

  • He faces multiple PMLA cases, including allegations of diverting over Rs 415 crore from Al-Falah University student funds for personal gain.

  • The case also involves forgery, fake accreditation claims, and links to broader “white-collar terror” investigations related to the Red Fort blast.

A Delhi court on Saturday remanded Al-Falah group chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui in 14 days of judicial custody, in connection with a money laundering case linked to the "fraudulent" acquisition of a Rs 45 crore worth land in Delhi.

Siddiqui was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan on Saturday, at the conclusion of his ten-day ED custody granted on March 25. He has now been sent to judicial custody till April 17.

On March 24, the ED arrested Siddiqui in his second case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Their probe found that "forged" documents were prepared and used for fraudulent acquisition of land, and Siddiqui, director and majority shareholder of Tarbia Education Foundation, connived with some individuals and orchestrated the fabrication.

The disputed 1.14-acre land is located at 'Khasra No. 792' in Madanpur Khadar village of the national capital, and it is valued at Rs 45 crore, as per the ED.

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The agency said the consideration amount (for the purchase of the land) in the documents was Rs 75 lakh.

Siddiqui was earlier arrested by ED in November 2025, in a PMLA case based on money laundering allegations linked to the cheating of students enrolled in the educational institutions run by his Al-Falah Charitable Trust. The federal probe agency had alleged that the university generated Rs 415.10 crore between 2018 and 2025 and diverted student funds for personal use.

On February 5, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested Siddiqui for alleged forgery linked to irregularities in his private university. The case stems from two FIRs accusing Al Falah University of falsely claiming NAAC accreditation and UGC recognition to mislead students.

The varsity had also come under scrutiny in a "white-collar terror" probe linked to the November 10 Red Fort blast that killed 15 people.

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