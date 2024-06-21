Delhi Continues To Battle Extreme Heat, Centre Orders Hospitals To Act On Priority | In Pics

Patients being admitted due to heat stroke and exhaustion at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi. Due to prevailing heatwave conditions, hospitals in Delhi-NCR are seeing an influx of patients with complaints of heat stroke and exhaustion. being
A woman suffering from a heat-related illness being brought to LNJP Hospital for treatment, as the national capital witnesses hot weather conditions, in New Delhi.
A patient admitted due to heat stroke and exhaustion undergoes treatment at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi.
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj inspects Madan Mohan Malviya hospital, in New Delhi.
Local tourists exhausted with the heat wave buy drinking water bottles, in New Delhi.
A worker covers his head with a cloth to save himself from intense heat as he walks across Kartavya Path lawns, in New Delhi.
Local tourist take refuge under the shade of a tree next to a water body as heat wave continues to grip capital New Delhi.