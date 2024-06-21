National

Delhi Continues To Battle Extreme Heat, Centre Orders Hospitals To Act On Priority | In Pics

As Delhi continues to battle a severe heatwave, the national capital has reported 17 heat-related deaths in the past 24 hours. Furthermore, the Central government has ordered all hospitals to prioritise treatment of those coming in with heatstroke and other symptoms caused of extreme heat.

Hot weather in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Patients being admitted due to heat stroke and exhaustion at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi. Due to prevailing heatwave conditions, hospitals in Delhi-NCR are seeing an influx of patients with complaints of heat stroke and exhaustion. being

1/6
A patient brought to LNJP Hospital for treatment
A patient brought to LNJP Hospital for treatment | Photo: PTI

A woman suffering from a heat-related illness being brought to LNJP Hospital for treatment, as the national capital witnesses hot weather conditions, in New Delhi.

2/6
A patient at LNJP hospital
A patient at LNJP hospital | Photo: PTI

A patient admitted due to heat stroke and exhaustion undergoes treatment at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi.

3/6
Saurabh Bharadwaj inspects a hospital
Saurabh Bharadwaj inspects a hospital | Photo: PTI

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj inspects Madan Mohan Malviya hospital, in New Delhi.

4/6
Tourists at Delhi during a hot summer day
Tourists at Delhi during a hot summer day | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Local tourists exhausted with the heat wave buy drinking water bottles, in New Delhi.

5/6
A worker at Kartavya Path lawns
A worker at Kartavya Path lawns | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

A worker covers his head with a cloth to save himself from intense heat as he walks across Kartavya Path lawns, in New Delhi.

6/6
Local tourist take refuge under a tree
Local tourist take refuge under a tree | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Local tourist take refuge under the shade of a tree next to a water body as heat wave continues to grip capital New Delhi.

