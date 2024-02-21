‘Delhi Chalo’ Farmers Protest: Traffic Advisory, Restrictions In Delhi, Gurugram, Noida | Check Here

Ahead of farmers ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march, Delhi Police has asked commuters to avoid several roads in the central parts of the national capital.
Commuters from Delhi-NCR are likely to witness traffic gridlock. Delhi’s two border points—Tikri and Singhu border have already been sealed.
Delhi Police has also urged commuters to avoid certain routes in view of the farmers protest march.
In an advisory, Delhi Police said: “On 21-02-24, due to special traffic arrangements kindly avoid IP Marg in both the carriageways from IP Flyover towards A-point and vice-versa, ITO Chowk, DDU Marg, BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Shanti Van crossing and Rajghat crossing from 9.30 am to 11.30 am."
Besides, traffic restrictions have also been put in place by the authorities near the Delhi border.
Traffic restrictions in Noida, Gurugram
The NCR cities like Gurugram and Noida will also witness restrictions.
The police said commuters in Greater Noida are likely to face traffic diversions in view of a protest march called by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait).
Farmers have planned to converge at the Knowledge Park metro station on tractors and private vehicles.
Thereafter, they will take out a march that will pass the India Expo Mart, Sharda University, LG roundabout and Moser Bear roundabout to culminate at the Collectorate in Surajpur, according to police.
The diversions, if required, the police said may be placed from Galgotia Cut, Pari Chowk, LG Roundabout, Moser Bear Roundabout, Durga Talkies Roundabout and Surajpur Chowk.
"Emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass safely during traffic diversions. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience and in case of traffic inconvenience, you can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001," police said in the advisory.